MUMBAI, Jan 22 Indian farmers have planted
winter crops on 59 million hectares so far this season, down
nearly 3 percent from a year earlier, raising fears that drought
will drive down farm output.
The winter crop planting season began on Oct. 1, 2015.
The country's first back-to-back drought in nearly three
decades and warm winters could hit the production of important
crops like wheat and rapeseed.
Planting of wheat, the key winter-sown crop, is down 4.5
percent so far, according to data released by India's federal
farm ministry on Friday.
Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of the
south Asian nation's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its
1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood.
The following figures are in million hectares. Some numbers
have been rounded off.
CROPS 2015/16 2014/15
Wheat 29.2 30.56
Pulses 13.90 14.30
Cereals 5.93 5.66
Oilseeds 7.73 7.87
Rice 2.23 2.4
Total 59 60.79
