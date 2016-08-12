Aug 12 Indian farmers have grown crops on 95.42
million hectares ever since the summer-sowing season began in
June, 6.5 percent higher from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
The progress in planting comes after the monsoon covered the
entire country on July 13.
India's weather office predicts the June-September monsoon
rains to be above average this year.
A good rainfall is crucial for an increase in agricultural
output and income, especially after two years of drought,
raising the prospect of higher imports and inflation.
India's farming sector is heavily dependent on the monsoon
and accounts for about 15 percent of the country's $2 trillion
economy. It also employs nearly 60 percent of the country's 1.3
billion people.
The following table gives the sown area of the main summer
crops as on Aug. 5 against the year-ago period, in millions
hectares.
All figures are provisional and subject to revision as
updates are made with the progress of the monsoon rains.
The total may not tally because some numbers have been
rounded.
CROP 2016 2015
Rice 32.61 30.47
Pulses 13.02 9.77
Coarse cereals 17.36 16.38
Corn 8.13 7.15
Soybean 11.24 11.20
Total oilseeds 17.23 16.38
Sugarcane 4.55 4.95
Cotton 9.90 10.87
Total 95.42 89.59
(Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)