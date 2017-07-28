TABLE-India's weekly summer crop planting up 3.3 pct - farm ministry

July 28 (Reuters) - India's planting of summer crops grew 3.3 percent during the week ended July 28, government data showed on Friday. Overall planting rose to 79.13 million hectares from 76.58 million hectares in the same period last year, the country's farm ministry said. Although the area under summer planting has increased, production will depend on a variety of factors including weather conditions. Cotton planting was up 25.2 percent compared with a year earlier at 11.56 million hectares, accounting for the lion's share of the rise in sowing area. Soybean planting was down for the third straight week, falling 10.3 percent to 9.57 million hectares. Summer crop planting began a month ago and will continue until October. The following figures are provisional and are in million hectares. Some numbers have been rounded, and the table does not include all crops. Crop 2017/18 2016/17 Rice 21.62 21.12 Pulses 11.49 10.74 Cotton 11.56 9.23 Soybean 9.57 10.67 Sugarcane 4.92 4.52 Total 79.13 76.58 (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)