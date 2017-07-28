FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's weekly summer crop planting up 3.3 pct - farm ministry
July 28, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 19 hours ago

TABLE-India's weekly summer crop planting up 3.3 pct - farm ministry

2 Min Read

    July 28 (Reuters) - India's planting of summer crops grew 3.3 percent during
the week ended July 28, government data showed on Friday.
    Overall planting rose to 79.13 million hectares from 76.58 million hectares
in the same period last year, the country's farm ministry said.
    Although the area under summer planting has increased, production will
depend on a variety of factors including weather conditions. 
    Cotton planting was up 25.2 percent compared with a year earlier at 11.56
million hectares, accounting for the lion's share of the rise in sowing area. 
    Soybean planting was down for the third straight week, falling 10.3 percent
to 9.57 million hectares.
    Summer crop planting began a month ago and will continue until October.
    The following figures are provisional and are in million hectares. Some
numbers have been rounded, and the table does not include all crops.    
    
 Crop                2017/18  2016/17
 Rice                21.62    21.12
 Pulses              11.49    10.74
 Cotton              11.56    9.23
 Soybean             9.57     10.67
 Sugarcane           4.92     4.52
 Total               79.13    76.58
 
 (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

