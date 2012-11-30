Nov 30 Details of sowing of main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the comparative year-ago figure. ----------------------------------------- Crop 2012* 2011 (Up to Nov. 30) ------------------------------------------ Wheat 15.79 16.25 Oilseeds 6.68 6.68 - Rapeseed 5.71 5.64 Cereals 4.62 4.48 Pulses 10.25 10.96 ----------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai)