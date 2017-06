Feb 8 Details of sowing of main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the comparative year-ago figures. The planting season is over but the government continues to update figures as data comes in from individual states. The government on Friday gave its latest estimate for grains output for the 2012/13 crop year which began in July, suggesting total grains production would be 250.14 million tonnes, down around 9 million tonnes on the year earlier. --------------------------------------- Crop 2013* 2012 (Up to Feb. 8) --------------------------------------- Wheat 29.82 29.86 Corn 1.45 1.31 Oilseeds 8.73 8.60 - Rapeseed 6.72 6.58 Cereals 6.21 5.96 Pulses 14.81 14.74 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Jo Winterbottom)