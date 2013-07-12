NEW DELHI, July 12 Ample monsoon rains continued to advance sowing of the main summer crops such as rice, cereals, pulses, oilseeds and cotton, government data showed on Friday. Countrywide coverage of the monsoon about a month ahead of schedule led to early sowing of most crops. Heavy rains in northern and eastern parts caused fatal floods and landslides, but in regions that are not major crop growing areas. Sowing of sugar cane is yet to match last year's level as the growing areas of the south and the west continue to feel the effects of last year's drought. However, the acreage was well above normal for this time of the season. The monsoon may pick up next week in the main crop-growing areas of north and central parts after last week's slowdown, giving impetus to the last leg of planting of summer crops. The table below gives the area sown with various crops in June 1 to July 11 against the same period a year earlier, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon. -------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2013 2012 --------------------------------------- * Rice 10.52 11.01 9.75 * Cereals 7.14 9.66 4.00 * Pulses 1.74 2.59 1.30 -Tur 0.53 1.04 0.67 -Urd 0.28 0.81 0.23 * Oilseed 6.76 13.60 6.77 -Soybean 4.52 10.31 5.45 -Groundnut 1.73 2.60 1.07 * Cane 4.65 4.84 5.00 * Cotton 6.01 9.24 6.52 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)