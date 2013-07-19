NEW DELHI, July 19 Abundant monsoon rains have advanced sowing of the main summer crops such as rice, cereals, pulses, oilseeds and cotton so far in the season, government data showed on Friday. Early spread of the monsoon rains over most parts triggered sowing in major crops ahead of schedule. Sugar cane coverage is yet to match last year's level as the growing areas of the south and the west continue to feel the effects of last year's drought. But acreage was well above normal for this time of the season. The monsoon rains are expected to pick up over areas that grow cane, oilseed and cotton in northern and western regions next week. The table below gives the area sown with various crops in June 1 to July 18 against the same period a year ago, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon. -------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2013 2012 --------------------------------------- * Rice 15.37 15.48 13.94 * Cereals 12.27 12.66 9.54 - Corn 5.22 6.57 4.78 * Pulses 3.64 3.16 2.05 -Tur 1.42 1.44 0.95 -Urd 0.77 0.91 0.46 * Oilseed 10.25 14.98 10.88 -Soybean 7.14 11.00 8.62 -Groundnut 2.34 3.03 1.65 * Cane 4.65 4.84 5.00 * Cotton 9.04 10.05 8.37 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)