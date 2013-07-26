NEW DELHI, July 26 Monsoon rains have been mostly above average in major crop growing areas, hastening planting of the main summer crops such as rice, cereals, pulses, oilseeds and cotton so far in the season, government data showed on Friday. Early spread of the monsoon rains over most parts triggered sowing in major crops ahead of schedule, hinting at a record grains output, beating the previous all-time high in 2010/11. Monsoon rains are expected to help growth of oilseeds and cotton in the western region next week. Cane planting is yet to match last year's level as the growing areas of the south and the west continue to feel the effects of last year's drought. But the amount of acreage sown was well above normal for this time of the season. The table below gives the area sown with various crops in the period from June 1 to July 25 against the same period a year ago, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon. -------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2013 2012 --------------------------------------- * Rice 19.36 19.64 18.42 * Cereals 14.95 14.88 11.75 - Corn 6.05 7.11 5.72 * Pulses 5.15 7.36 3.95 -Tur 2.06 2.97 1.78 -Urd 1.23 1.70 1.03 * Oilseed 13.26 16.71 13.83 -Soybean 8.87 11.73 10.15 -Groundnut 3.14 3.48 2.54 * Cane 4.65 4.84 5.00 * Cotton 9.89 10.51 9.72 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)