Aug 2 The table below gives the area sown with various crops in the period from June 1 to Aug. 1 against the same period a year earlier, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon. -------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2013 2012 --------------------------------------- * Rice 39.21 23.89 23.14 * Cereals 21.30 16.31 13.58 - Corn 7.15 7.49 6.29 * Pulses 11.01 7.95 6.30 -Tur 3.70 3.27 2.67 -Urd 2.31 1.86 1.66 * Oilseed 17.91 17.32 14.49 -Soybean 9.57 11.88 10.31 -Groundnut 4.90 3.72 2.88 * Cane 4.71 4.85 5.01 * Cotton 11.75 10.85 10.11 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry (Compiled by Krishna Das in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)