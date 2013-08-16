Aug 16 Ample monsoon rains have helped surpass the normal area for most of the summer planted crops, government data showed on Friday. Area under rice, the main food crop of the summer planting season, is lower than usual coverage as some growing pockets in the eastern region have received less rains. The cane coverage is higher than average, but lower than the last year's area as growing areas of the west and the southern India had faced droughts. India's monsoon rains were below average in the week ended Aug. 14, easing concerns about damage to crops such as soybeans and cotton. The table below gives the area sown with various crops in the period from June 1 to Aug. 15 against the same period a year earlier, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon. -------------------------------------- CROP #Normal Area 2013 2012 --------------------------------------- * Rice 39.21 30.46 29.25 * Cereals 21.30 18.15 15.80 - Corn 7.15 7.91 6.95 * Pulses 11.01 9.32 7.45 -Tur 3.70 3.58 3.10 -Urd 2.31 2.08 1.95 * Oilseed 17.91 18.34 15.89 -Soybean 9.57 12.13 10.64 -Groundnut 4.90 4.00 3.43 * Cane 4.71 4.85 5.01 * Cotton 11.75 11.09 11.03 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry # Seasonal average (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)