Aug 23 Monsoon rains in rice growing areas of eastern India helped planting last week, government data showed on Friday. Ample rains have helped surpass the normal area for most of the summer planted crops except cotton, according to the data. Some cotton-growing areas might have been shifted to pulses and cereals, a farm official said. But a clear picture would emerge early next month by when the summer planting for most of the crops would be over, he added. Area under rice, the main food crop of the summer planting season, is also lower than usual coverage as some growing states in the eastern India such as Jharkhand and Bihar have received less rains this season. Cane areas were lower than last year as growing areas of the south and the west continue to feel the effects of last year's drought. But the amount of acreage sown was well above normal for this time of the season. India's monsoon rains are expected to be above average next week over eastern areas that grow rice, helping farmers speed up sowing and possibly plant a greater acreage than usual. The table below gives the area sown with various crops in the period from June 1 to Aug. 22 against the same period a year earlier, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the June-September monsoon season. ------------------------------------------ CROP Normal Area 2013 2012 #Season Week ------------------------------------------ * Rice 39.21 31.76 32.47 31.54 * Cereals 21.30 18.48 18.94 16.53 - Corn 7.15 7.06 8.01 7.13 * Pulses 11.01 9.44 9.96 8.53 -Tur 3.70 3.46 3.66 3.38 -Urd 2.31 2.05 2.14 2.12 * Oilseed 17.92 16.51 18.66 16.20 -Soybean 9.57 9.82 12.18 10.64 -Groundnut 4.90 4.27 4.12 3.60 * Cane 4.71 4.65 4.85 5.01 * Cotton 11.75 11.18 11.13 11.15 ------------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry #June-September (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)