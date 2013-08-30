Aug 30 More than average monsoon rains so far have helped farmers to plant more of almost all major summer sown crops, except cane and cotton, than at the same point a year ago, government data showed on Friday. The area planted with sugar cane is so far lower than last year as growing areas of the south and west continued to feel the effects of last year's drought. But the amount of acreage sown was higher than normal for this time of the season. Cotton planting is on less acreage as some areas in the western state of Rajasthan shifted to guar crop as farmers expect better returns in comparison with the fibre crop, farm officials said. Some cotton acreage has also been diverted to pulses and cereals in rain-fed areas. The area planted with rice, the main food crop of the summer season, is lower than its seasonal average as some growing states in the eastern India such as Jharkhand and Bihar have received poor rains. Growing crops are getting a breather as rains are expected to be lower than average in the next week. Summer crops such as soybean and cotton faced a battering by heavy showers earlier this month. The table below gives the area sown with various crops in the period from June 1 to Aug. 29 against the same period a year earlier, in million hectares. Normal or average area for the total June-September summer season and to this week are also in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the June-September monsoon season. ------------------------------------------ CROP Normal Area 2013 2012 #Season Week ------------------------------------------ * Rice 39.21 33.34 35.46 34.47 * Cereals 21.30 18.84 19.06 16.81 - Corn 7.15 7.13 8.05 7.19 * Pulses 11.01 9.73 10.18 8.83 -Tur 3.70 3.59 3.83 3.48 -Urd 2.31 2.12 2.31 2.23 * Oilseed 17.92 16.73 18.82 16.71 -Soybean 9.57 9.85 12.18 10.68 -Groundnut 4.90 4.37 4.17 3.70 * Cane 4.71 4.65 4.87 5.01 * Cotton 11.75 11.25 11.17 11.28 ------------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry #June-September (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)