Sept 6 Ample monsoon rains so far have helped farmers to sow more of almost all major summer crops, except cane and cotton, than at the same point a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The area planted with rice, the main food crop of the summer season, is lower than its seasonal average as some growing states in eastern India such as Jharkhand and Bihar have received poor rains. For sugar, the area planted is so far lower than last year as growing areas of the south and west continued to feel the effects of last year's drought. But the amount of acreage sown was higher than normal for this time of the season. Cotton has been planted on less acreage as some areas in the western state of Rajasthan shifted to guar because farmers expect better returns in comparison with the fibre crop. Some cotton acreage has also been diverted to pulses and cereals in rain-fed areas. Farm officials said the summer sowing season is almost over except in a few areas of the northeast region where recent rains helped planting of some rice varieties. In states such as Assam, the rice planting is expected to continue until mid-September due to late monsoon rains there, an official said. India's weather office forecast the monsoon would withdraw slightly ahead of schedule from the northwest region from early next week as conditions point to its retreat in the western Rajasthan state and adjoining aeras around Sept. 9. The table below gives the area sown with various crops in the period from June 1 to Sept. 5 against the same period a year earlier, in million hectares. Normal or average area for the total June-September summer season and normal areas from June 1 to this week are also in million hectares. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the June-September monsoon season. ------------------------------------------ CROP Normal Area 2013 2012 #Season Week ------------------------------------------ * Rice 39.21 34.58 36.55 35.25 * Cereals 21.30 19.50 19.21 17.38 - Corn 7.15 7.23 8.07 7.34 * Pulses 11.01 10.07 10.29 9.77 -Tur 3.70 3.67 3.86 3.61 -Urd 2.31 2.19 2.35 2.30 * Oilseed 17.92 17.01 19.16 16.98 -Soybean 9.57 9.87 12.22 10.68 -Groundnut 4.90 4.42 4.26 3.78 * Cane 4.71 4.65 4.87 5.01 * Cotton 11.75 11.30 11.31 11.35 ------------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry #June-September (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)