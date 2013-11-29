Nov 29 Details of sowing of main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the comparative year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop 2013* 2012 (Up to Nov. 28) --------------------------------------- Wheat 17.94 15.85 Oilseeds 7.00 6.69 -Rapeseed 6.07 5.72 Cereals 4.05 4.61 Pulses 10.50 10.25 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)