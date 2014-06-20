June 20 The onset of Indian monsoon has triggered sowing of a host of summer crops such as rice and cotton, although at a slower pace than last year due to a delayed start, government data showed on Friday. Weather officials have forecast the monsoon to gain strength over rice-growing areas in the eastern region and soybean-growing areas of central India next week. Table below gives the area under sowing of major crops for the week ended June 19 against the year-ago period, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains. ------------------------------------- CROP 2014 2013 ------------------------------------- Rice 0.759 1.289 Oilseeds 0.123 0.154 Cane 4.392 4.520 Cotton 2.000 2.813 ------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)