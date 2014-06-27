June 27 Plantings of India's major summer crops such as rice, corn, soybean, cane and cotton were lower from a year earlier as well as from normal levels, government data showed on Friday. A poor start to this year's monsoon season, a week to 10 days behind scheduled progress towards mainland India, slowed the overall pace of plantings. Farm officials expect summer sowing to speed up after the first week of July with a revival of the monsoon. The gap in monsoon rains shrank in the third week of the June-September season, although the monsoon continued to display weakness. Monsoon rains are expected to gain momentum early next month over rice growing areas of east and north India, said J.S. Sandhu, the country's farm commissioner. He also said soybean growing areas of central India would receive heavy showers after July 6. The Indian weather office forecast a normal rainfall spread early next month over cotton areas on the west coast. The table below gives the area under sowing for major crops for the week ended June 26 against the year-ago period, in million hectares. It also contains normal areas for the week. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains. --------------------------------------- CROP 2014 Normal 2013 Area --------------------------------------- Rice 2.191 3.544 3.577 Corn 1.075 0.847 2.184 Oilseeds 0.479 0.704 0.901 -Soybean 0.101 0.106 0.177 -Groundnut 0.258 0.426 0.587 Cane 4.392 4.452 4.520 Cotton 2.907 3.586 5.577 --------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)