NEW DELHI, July 11 India's weak monsoon rains have delayed sowing of summer-sown crops such as rice, corn, cotton, pulses and oilseeds, government data showed on Friday. Although weak rains have raised concerns of a first drought in five years, weather experts are hopeful showers will revive. "Conditions have turned favourable for rains to occur in many parts of the central and the western region next week," said a weather official who did not wish to be named. The table below gives the area sown with various crops between June 1 and July 10, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 10.77 8.64 10.49 * Corn 3.72 2.12 5.61 * Pulses 2.46 1.35 4.32 -Tur 0.84 0.41 1.74 -Urd 0.54 0.21 1.12 * Oilseed 6.42 2.22 11.03 -Soybean 4.40 0.79 8.35 -Groundnut 1.61 1.17 2.28 * Cane 4.54 4.60 4.62 * Cotton 7.23 4.52 9.24 --------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ---------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)