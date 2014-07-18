NEW DELHI, July 18 India's weak monsoon has delayed sowing of summer-sown crops such as rice, corn, cotton, pulses and oilseeds, government data showed on Friday. Deficit in monsoon rainfall is expected to narrow next week as the grain bowl in the country's northwest, oilseed areas of central parts and cotton belt of the western region are set to get a higher downpour. The table below gives the area sown with various crops between June 1 and July 17, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 15.49 12.74 15.42 * Corn 5.60 2.73 6.63 * Pulses 4.31 2.16 5.42 -Tur 1.72 0.97 2.22 -Urd 0.98 0.36 1.30 * Oilseed 10.14 3.81 13.66 -Soybean 7.27 1.95 10.32 -Groundnut 2.23 1.52 2.69 * Cane 4.54 4.61 4.62 * Cotton 9.22 5.60 10.05 --------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry * Adjusted ---------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)