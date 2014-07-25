GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
July 25 India's poor monsoon has delayed sowing of summer crops such as rice, corn, cotton, pulses and oilseeds, government data showed on Friday. The parched rice, soybean, cotton growing areas will receive more rainfall next week as the monsoon is expected to continue its wet revival phase. The table below shows the area sown with main summer crops between June 1 and July 24, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 19.75 16.57 19.00 * Corn 6.34 4.33 7.12 * Pulses 6.66 4.45 7.33 -Tur 2.32 1.63 2.88 -Urd 1.52 0.95 1.73 * Oilseed 13.04 10.79 15.31 -Soybean 9.06 7.78 11.00 -Groundnut 2.93 2.26 3.34 * Cane 4.84 4.64 5.03 * Cotton 10.22 7.61 10.50 --------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ---------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar