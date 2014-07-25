July 25 India's poor monsoon has delayed sowing of summer crops such as rice, corn, cotton, pulses and oilseeds, government data showed on Friday. The parched rice, soybean, cotton growing areas will receive more rainfall next week as the monsoon is expected to continue its wet revival phase. The table below shows the area sown with main summer crops between June 1 and July 24, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 19.75 16.57 19.00 * Corn 6.34 4.33 7.12 * Pulses 6.66 4.45 7.33 -Tur 2.32 1.63 2.88 -Urd 1.52 0.95 1.73 * Oilseed 13.04 10.79 15.31 -Soybean 9.06 7.78 11.00 -Groundnut 2.93 2.26 3.34 * Cane 4.84 4.64 5.03 * Cotton 10.22 7.61 10.50 --------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ---------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)