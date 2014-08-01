Aug 1 A late revival in Indian monsoon has improved sowing of summer crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in the growing regions, the latest government update showed. However, the overall summer planting of main crops continued to be lower than a year ago. For the latest monsoon story, click The table below shows the area sown with main summer crops between June 1 and July 31, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 24.06 22.17 23.79 * Corn 6.76 5.79 7.48 * Pulses 8.22 6.72 8.29 -Tur 3.00 2.54 3.28 -Urd 1.84 1.63 1.94 * Oilseed 14.87 13.74 16.97 -Soybean 9.86 9.54 11.74 -Groundnut 3.49 2.84 3.68 * Cane 4.84 4.64 5.03 * Cotton 10.73 10.48 10.85 --------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ---------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)