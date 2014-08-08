Aug 8 A revival in the Indian monsoon has speeded up sowing of summer crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in the growing regions, the latest government update showed. But the overall planting of majority of the summer crops continued to be lower than a year ago due to this year's weak monsoon. For the latest monsoon story, click The table below shows the area sown with main summer crops between June 1 and Aug. 7, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 39.10 26.73 27.31 * Corn 7.00 6.67 7.73 * Pulses 10.74 7.60 8.90 -Tur 3.81 2.77 3.31 -Urd 2.31 1.82 1.99 * Oilseed 15.62 15.22 17.37 -Soybean 10.11 10.31 11.88 -Groundnut 3.71 3.19 3.77 * Cane 4.84 4.72 5.03 * Cotton 11.45 11.22 11.01 --------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry --------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Sunil Nair)