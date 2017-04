Aug 22 A late surge in India's monsoon pushed up coverage of summer crops such as rice, cane, oilseeds and cotton, according to the latest farm ministry update on Friday. Coverage under rice, the main food crop, improved during the last week despite flooding in many growing areas of northern and eastern regions due to recent heavy rains in the Himalayas. The overall planting for summer crops, except cotton and urd, continued to be behind a year earlier due to this year's weak monsoon. For the latest monsoon story, click Table below shows the area sown with major crops between June 1 and Aug. 21, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 31.99 33.52 33.38 * Corn 7.29 7.42 8.01 * Pulses 9.86 9.26 9.94 -Tur 3.44 3.34 3.66 -Urd 2.20 2.26 2.24 * Oilseeds 16.58 16.83 18.33 -Soybean 10.33 10.91 12.13 -Groundnut 4.05 3.51 4.08 * Cane 4.84 4.72 5.03 * Cotton 10.83 11.88 11.13 --------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry * Normal area corresponds to the week --------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anand Basu)