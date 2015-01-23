Jan 23 Details of sowing of the main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the comparative year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop 2015* 2014 (Up to Jan. 23) --------------------------------------- Wheat 30.56 31.37 Oilseeds 7.85 8.69 -Rapeseed 6.51 7.05 Cereals 5.64 5.96 Pulses 13.35 15.00 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)