MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian farmers have so far cultivated summer-sown crops on 102.19 million hectares, up 1.6 percent from a year earlier, but production of food grains is expected to drop as prolonged dry spell in July and August hit yields. Rains were 15 percent below average so far over the four-month monsoon season that ends this month due to an El Nino weather pattern, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia and east Africa but heavy rains and floods in South America. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2-trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood. The following table gives the sown area of the main summer crops as on Sept. 18 against the year-earlier period, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains. Crops 2015 2014 2013 Rice 37.27 37.19 37.43 Pulses 11.24 10.07 10.5 Coarse cereals 18.27 17.39 19.51 Oilseeds 18.23 17.67 19.32 Sugarcane 4.88 4.87 4.87 Jute & Mesta 0.78 0.81 0.83 Cotton 11.52 12.58 11.36 Total 102.19 100.59 103.83 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)