MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian farmers have so far
cultivated summer-sown crops on 102.19 million hectares, up 1.6
percent from a year earlier, but production of food grains is
expected to drop as prolonged dry spell in July and August hit
yields.
Rains were 15 percent below average so far over the
four-month monsoon season that ends this month due to an El Nino
weather pattern, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia
and east Africa but heavy rains and floods in South America.
Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's
$2-trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people
depend on it for their livelihood.
The following table gives the sown area of the main summer
crops as on Sept. 18 against the year-earlier period, in million
hectares.
All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as
updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains.
Crops 2015 2014 2013
Rice 37.27 37.19 37.43
Pulses 11.24 10.07 10.5
Coarse cereals 18.27 17.39 19.51
Oilseeds 18.23 17.67 19.32
Sugarcane 4.88 4.87 4.87
Jute & Mesta 0.78 0.81 0.83
Cotton 11.52 12.58 11.36
Total 102.19 100.59 103.83
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)