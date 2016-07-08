MUMBAI, July 8 Indian farmers have so far this year planted summer-sown crops on 40.63 million hectares, down nearly 6 percent from the previous year, government data showed on Friday. The drop in planting comes after monsoon rains arrived nearly a week later than usual, though farmers are expected to make up the shortfall as rains pick up in July. India's farming sector is largely rain-reliant and accounts for about 15 percent of the country's $2 trillion economy, while providing a living for more than 60 percent of the country's 1.3 billion people. Two back-to-back years of drought have dried up reservoirs and ravaged crops, raising the prospect of higher imports and inflation. The chances of a recovery, however, have been boosted by the Indian weather office's forecast for above-average rainfall in the four-month monsoon season. The following table gives the sown area of the main summer crops in millions of hectares as of July 8, compared with a year earlier. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains. The total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded. CROP 2016 2015 Rice 8.19 7.73 Pulses 4.59 3.64 Coarse cereals 7.5 7.78 Oilseeds 8.22 10.11 Sugarcane 4.58 4.37 Jute & Mesta 0.74 0.76 In Cotton 6.79 8.78 Total 40.627 43.182 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)