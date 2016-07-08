MUMBAI, July 8 Indian farmers have so far this
year planted summer-sown crops on 40.63 million hectares, down
nearly 6 percent from the previous year, government data showed
on Friday.
The drop in planting comes after monsoon rains arrived
nearly a week later than usual, though farmers are expected to
make up the shortfall as rains pick up in July.
India's farming sector is largely rain-reliant and accounts
for about 15 percent of the country's $2 trillion economy, while
providing a living for more than 60 percent of the country's 1.3
billion people.
Two back-to-back years of drought have dried up reservoirs
and ravaged crops, raising the prospect of higher imports and
inflation.
The chances of a recovery, however, have been boosted by the
Indian weather office's forecast for above-average rainfall in
the four-month monsoon season.
The following table gives the sown area of the main summer
crops in millions of hectares as of July 8, compared with a year
earlier.
All figures are provisional and subject to revision as
updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains.
The total may not tally because some numbers have been
rounded.
CROP 2016 2015
Rice 8.19 7.73
Pulses 4.59 3.64
Coarse cereals 7.5 7.78
Oilseeds 8.22 10.11
Sugarcane 4.58 4.37
Jute & Mesta 0.74 0.76
In Cotton 6.79 8.78
Total 40.627 43.182
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)