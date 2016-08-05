Aug 5 Indian farmers have planted crops on 88.5 million hectares since the summer sowing season began in June, 5 percent higher than the previous year, government data showed on Friday. The progress in planting comes after the monsoon hit the entire country on July 13. India's weather office predicts the June-September monsoon rains to be above-average this year. A good rainfall is crucial for a rise in agricultural output and incomes, especially after two straight years of drought-shrivelled crops, raising the prospect of higher imports and inflation. India's farming sector is heavily dependent on the monsoon and accounts for about 15 percent of the country's $2 trillion economy. It also employs nearly 60 percent of the country's 1.3 billion people. The following table gives the sown area of the main summer crops in millions of hectares as of Aug. 5, compared with a year earlier. All figures are provisional and subject to revision as updates are made with the progress of the monsoon rains. The total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded. CROP 2016 2015 Rice 28.2 27.6 Pulses 12.1 9.00 Coarse cereals 16.4 15.9 Corn 7.9 7.0 Soybean 11.2 11.1 Total oilseeds 16.7 15.8 Sugarcane 4.7 4.6 Cotton 9.6 10.6 Total 88.5 84.2 (Compiled by Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)