Jan 27 Indian farmers increased winter-crop planting by about 6.2 percent from the same period last year, and by more than 1.4 percent compared with last week, government data showed. Although the area used for winter planting has increased, production will depend on a variety of factors, including the weather conditions. Wheat planting rose 0.7 percent from last week to 31.56 million hectares. Traders and industry experts say the country's stock in the season, starting April, is likely to be at its lowest in more than a decade after two successive sessions of droughts. Rapeseed planting grew by 0.7 percent to 7.01 million hectares. The following figures are provisional and in million hectares. Some numbers have been rounded. Crop 2016/17 2015/16 Wheat 31.56 29.25 Pulses 15.93 14.31 Cereals 5.69 6.02 Rapeseed & Mustard 7.05 6.45 Rice 2.18 2.56 Total 63.73 60.00 (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)