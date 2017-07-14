FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
TABLE-India's summer crop planting area rises 8 pct - farm ministry
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
WIMBLEDON
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 14, 2017 / 1:05 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India's summer crop planting area rises 8 pct - farm ministry

2 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - Indian farmers increased summer crop planting by about 8
percent so far, from the same period last year, weekly government data showed,
with cotton and pulses accounting for most of the rise.
    Although the area used for summer planting has increased, production will
depend on a variety of factors, including weather conditions. 
    Planting of pulses was up 24 percent compared with a year-ago period, to
7.46 million hectares. 
    Soybean planting fell 11.7 percent to 7.34 million hectares because of low
rainfall in key planting states such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra over the
last two weeks.
    Summer crop planting began a month ago and will continue until October.
    The following figures are provisional and are in million hectares. Some
numbers have been rounded off, and the table does not include all crops.    
    
 Crop                2017/18  2016/17
 Rice                12.58    12.03
 Pulses              7.46     6.03
 Cotton              9.09     7.39
 Soybean             7.34     8.31
 Sugarcane           4.79     4.52
 Total               56.32    52.18
 
 (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.