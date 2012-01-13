Jan 13 Details of sowing of the main winter crops in India since Oct. 1 (in million hectares) versus the year-ago figure. --------------------------------------- Crop Year 2012* 2011 (Up to Jan. 6) --------------------------------------- Wheat 29.07 28.84 Oilseeds 8.27 8.75 -Rapeseed 6.52 6.91 Cereals 5.75 6.02 Pulses 14.32 14.44 --------------------------------------- * Provisional data Source: Government of India (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)