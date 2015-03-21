NEW DELHI, March 21 India's unseasonable
rainfall has damaged some crops and could stoke food price
inflation and some shortages, though surplus stocks of
foodgrains would help the country cope comfortably, the finance
minister said.
"The damage to the crops and its consequential effects would
be there. It could impact on inflation. It could impact on
certain (food) shortages," Arun Jaitley told television channel
CNN-IBN on Saturday.
"But then since we've surplus as far as the foodgrains are
concerned, we can cope ... with the issue of shortage
comfortably," he said.
Heavy and untimely rain in northern and central India's
wheat bowl earlier this month is expected to trim output from
the new season crop.
Underscoring the risk of a rebound in inflationary pressures
from rising commodity prices, consumer price inflation in
February edged up for the third straight month, mainly driven by
food prices.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Mark Potter)