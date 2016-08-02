An employee collects lentils from a container inside a grocery store at a residential area in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI India is likely to produce 252.22 million tonnes of grains in 2015/16, 4.5 percent lower than a target set by New Delhi, the government said in its latest estimate on Tuesday, as two years of drought shrivelled crops.

The output for the year to June 2016 is marginally higher than 252.02 million tonnes of grains produced in 2014/15.

The farm ministry updates food production estimates as it gathers data on the progress of planting in the country. This is the final estimate for the 2015/16 crop year.

The table below shows the latest estimates and 2014/15's final production in million tonnes.

