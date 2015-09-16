Sept 16 India's food grain production from summer-sown crops in 2015/16 is likely to drop 1.8 percent from a year earlier to 124.05 million tonnes on account of the first back-to-back drought in three decades, the government said in its first advance estimate on Wednesday. Rains were 16 percent below average so far over the four-month monsoon season that ends this month due to an El Nino weather pattern, which can lead to scorching weather across Asia and east Africa but heavy rains and floods in South America. This follows a 12 percent shortfall in rains in 2014, making this year only the fourth time India has seen back-to-back drought years in more than a century. Crop 2015/16 2014/15 2013/14 Rice 90.61 90.86 91.50 Cotton* 33.51 35.48 35.9 Sugar cane 341.43 359.3 352.1 Pulses 5.56 5.63 5.99 Soybean 11.83 10.53 11.86 Total oilseeds 19.89 18.32 22.61 Corn 15.51 16.39 17.14 All food grains 124.05 126.31 128.69 Output in million tonnes. * Cotton output in million bales each of 170 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)