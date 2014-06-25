NEW DELHI, June 25 The Indian government on Wednesday announced the purchase price of the 2014/15 summer-sown crops. India's crop year runs from July to June. The government raised the price at which it will buy the new season common rice from local farmers by 3.8 percent to 1,360 rupees ($22.78) per 100 kilograms. Prices are in Indian rupees/100 kilogram. ------------------------------------------------------ Crops 2014/15 2013/14 ------------------------------------------------------ Rice -Common 1,360 1,310 -Superior 1,400 1,345 Cereals Corn 1,310 1,310 Bajra 1,250 1,250 Pulses -Tur 4,350 4,300 -Urad 4,350 4,300 -Moong 4,600 4,500 Oilseeds Soybean -Yellow 2,560 2,560 -Black 2,500 2,500 Groundnut 4,000 4,000 Sunflower 3,750 3,700 Cotton -Medium 3,750 3,700 -Long 4,050 4,000 ---------------------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry * [$1 = 59.7 Indian Rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)