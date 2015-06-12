NEW DELHI, June 12 The onset of the monsoon rains has triggered planting of main crops such as rice and cotton, government data showed on Friday, though at a slower pace after a delayed start to the rainy season. The annual summer rains arrived on the southern Kerala coast on June 5, missing its usual June 1 entry. A cyclone that developed on the Arabian Sea halted the progress of the monsoon rains towards mainland India soon after its onset. Weather officials forecast monsoon rains would cover the entire south of the country, and some parts of rice growing regions in the east, by next week. The monsoon is unlikely to keep its usual date of June 15 to cover half of India due to the delayed progress, they added. The following table gives the area under sowing of main summer crops for the week ended June 12 against the year-ago period, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains. ------------------------------------- CROP 2015 2014 ------------------------------------- Rice 0.471 0.452 Oilseeds 0.121 0.094 Cane 4.158 4.352 Cotton 1.430 1.734 ------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)