NEW DELHI, June 12 The onset of the monsoon
rains has triggered planting of main crops such as rice and
cotton, government data showed on Friday, though at a slower
pace after a delayed start to the rainy season.
The annual summer rains arrived on the southern Kerala coast
on June 5, missing its usual June 1 entry.
A cyclone that developed on the Arabian Sea halted the
progress of the monsoon rains towards mainland India soon after
its onset.
Weather officials forecast monsoon rains would cover the
entire south of the country, and some parts of rice growing
regions in the east, by next week.
The monsoon is unlikely to keep its usual date of June 15 to
cover half of India due to the delayed progress, they added.
The following table gives the area under sowing of main
summer crops for the week ended June 12 against the year-ago
period, in million hectares.
All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as
updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains.
-------------------------------------
CROP 2015 2014
-------------------------------------
Rice 0.471 0.452
Oilseeds 0.121 0.094
Cane 4.158 4.352
Cotton 1.430 1.734
-------------------------------------
Source: Farm Ministry
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)