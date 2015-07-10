US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
July 10 Planting of summer-sown crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybean gathered pace, clocking a 61.6 percent jump from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
The following table gives the area under sowing for the week ended July 10 against the year-ago period, in million hectares.
All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains.
----------------------------------------------
CROP 2015 2014
----------------------------------------------
Rice 8.95 9.5
Oilseeds 10.1 2.2
Cane 4.4 4.4
Cotton 8.8 4.5
Coarse cereals 8.2 3.8
Pulses 3.3 2.3
Jute & Mesta 0.77 0.8
----------------------------------------------
Total 44.5 27.5
-----------------------------------------------
Source: Farm Ministry (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)