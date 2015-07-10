July 10 Planting of summer-sown crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybean gathered pace, clocking a 61.6 percent jump from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The following table gives the area under sowing for the week ended July 10 against the year-ago period, in million hectares.

All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains.

----------------------------------------------

CROP 2015 2014

----------------------------------------------

Rice 8.95 9.5

Oilseeds 10.1 2.2

Cane 4.4 4.4

Cotton 8.8 4.5

Coarse cereals 8.2 3.8

Pulses 3.3 2.3

Jute & Mesta 0.77 0.8

----------------------------------------------

Total 44.5 27.5

-----------------------------------------------

Source: Farm Ministry (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)