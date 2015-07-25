MUMBAI, July 25 The early arrival of monsoon rains has boosted planting of the main summer-sown crops such as rice and cotton, government data showed, though scanty rainfall in July could slow the pace of sowing in coming weeks. Farmers in India run the risk of planting too much, too fast in the current monsoon season as an unexpected dry spell starts to wilt crops across the country, raising fears of lower yields and surging food prices in a mostly impoverished nation. Good rainfall this year is key to boosting a rural economy hit by delayed and lower rains last year, as well as keeping a lid on food inflation and giving India's central bank more scope to cut lending rates. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood. The following table gives the area under sowing of the main summer crops for the week ended July 24 against the year-earlier period, in million hectares. Last year sowing was delayed as monsoon took longer than normal to cover the key grain growing regions. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CROP 2015 2014 2013 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rice 18.9 17.7 19.6 Oilseeds 14.3 10.8 16.7 Cane 4.7 4.6 4.8 Cotton 10 7.61 10.5 Coarse cereals 13.6 8.7 14.9 Pulses 7.3 4.8 7.36 Jute & Mesta 0.78 0.8 0.83 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 69.4 55 74.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Toby Chopra)