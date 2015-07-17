MUMBAI, July 17 The early arrival of monsoon rains has boosted planting of the main summer-sown crops such as rice and cotton, government data showed on Friday, though the current dry spell could slow the pace of sowing in coming weeks. Farmers in India run the risk of planting too much, too fast in the current monsoon season as an unexpected dry spell starts to wilt crops across the country, raising fears of lower yields and surging food prices in a mostly impoverished nation. Good rainfall this year is key to boosting a rural economy hit by delayed and lower rains last year, as well as keeping a lid on food inflation and giving India's central bank more scope to cut lending rates. Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy, three-fifths of its 1.25 billion people depend on it for their livelihood. The following table gives the area under sowing of the main summer crops for the week ended July 17 against the year-earlier period, in million hectares. All figures are provisional and are subject to revision as updates arrive with the progress of the monsoon rains. Last year sowing was delayed as monsoon took longer than normal to cover the key grain growing regions. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CROP 2015 2014 2013 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rice 13.2 12.7 15.5 Oilseeds 12.7 3.8 15 Cane 4.5 4.6 4.8 Cotton 9.3 5.6 10 Coarse cereals 10.2 4.8 12.7 Pulses 5.6 2.4 3.1 Jute & Mesta 0.78 0.8 0.83 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 56.3 34.6 62 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)