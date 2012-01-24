MUMBAI, Jan 24 A cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut by the central bank does not rule out further open market operations, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday. Gokarn said bond buybacks are done to ease liquidity stress, and not to support yields. The RBI cut CRR, the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity, signaling a policy shift towards reviving growth after nearly two years of fighting inflation. With core inflation still stubbornly high, the Reserve Bank of India, as expected, left its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent for the second consecutive review. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)