LONDON Feb 20 Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest refiner, has bought Nigerian light crude and Egyptian heavy crude in two tenders, traders said on Monday.

IOC bought a 950,000-barrel cargo of Qua Iboe and the same volume of Escravos for April loading. The seller was Trafigura, traders said, but this was not confirmed.

In a separate tender, IOC bought Egyptian Ras Gharib from another trading house, the traders said. It was rare for the company to issue a tender by buy heavy crude. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)