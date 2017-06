LONDON May 3 India's largest refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy sweet crude, traders said on Thursday.

IOC is primarily looking to buy crude oil for loading in July 1-15 but potential sellers can also offer cargoes for loading in the second half of June, they said.

The grade and prices offers should be submitted on Wednesday and Thursday next week. Offers remain valid until Friday next week. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)