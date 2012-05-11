LONDON May 11 India's largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), has bought around 1 million barrels of Angolan Kissanje crude oil via tender from Angola's state oil company, Sonangol, traders said on Friday.

No price details were reported.

IOC issued a tender on May 3 to buy sweet crude for loading in July 1-15 but potential sellers also had the option to supply cargoes loading at the end of June or later in July.

Kissanje is a relatively sweet crude with a sulphur content of less than 0.4 percent, but it is also a relatively heavy grade of oil with an API gravity of around 30.5 degrees.

Traders said they had expected IOC to buy a lighter crude, possibly Nigerian Qua Iboe or Bonny Light.

IOC only took one cargo of Kissanje on a Suezmax-class tanker, traders said.

Suezmax vessels are a maximum of 160,000 dwt and typically carry only around 1 million barrels of crude oil.

IOC usually buys crude via tender on very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which typically around 2 million barrels. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson. Editing by Jane Merriman)