LONDON Jan 12 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tenter to buy light sweet crude for March loading, a tender document showed on Thursday.

The tender closes on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Offers remain valid until Wednesday, the document showed.

It was not immediately clear if the previous tender, which closed on Wednesday, was actually awarded.

IOC has so far bought 4.6 million barrels of Nigerian and Libyan crude for March loading, including EA, Erha, Escravos, Forcados and Es Sider. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)