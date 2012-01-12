MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
LONDON Jan 12 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tenter to buy light sweet crude for March loading, a tender document showed on Thursday.
The tender closes on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Offers remain valid until Wednesday, the document showed.
It was not immediately clear if the previous tender, which closed on Wednesday, was actually awarded.
IOC has so far bought 4.6 million barrels of Nigerian and Libyan crude for March loading, including EA, Erha, Escravos, Forcados and Es Sider. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice