UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON/SINGAPORE, March 19 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy West African light sweet crude for May loading, traders said on Monday.
Grade and price offers should be submitted by Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, and remain valid until Friday, they said.
IOC, India's largest refiner, typically issues several tenders every month to buy West African light sweet.
The latest tender is the second one issued by IOC to buy May loading barrels. In the previous tender, it bought 4 million barrels of Nigerian crude, including Qua Ibo, Forcados and Bonga, traders said. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 12 Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday, tracking movements in the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserves' policy meeting this week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. A Reuters poll showed that while markets have priced in a 25-basis point rise in rates, investors' will be looking for any fresh hints on the pace of further tightening and for details on its plans for trimming its