Aug 6 Iran slipped to third place among India's oil suppliers in 2011/12, replaced by Iraq and ceding a position it had held for five years as western financial pressure took its toll on imports from the sanctions-hit nation. Imports from Iran declined 2.4 percent in the year ending March 31, 2012 at 362,600 barrels per day (bpd), the data compiled by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the federal oil ministry showed. India, which has secured a waiver from U.S. sanctions through efforts to cut purchases, aims to import about 310,000 bpd oil from Iran in this fiscal year, Junior Oil Minister R.P.N. Singh said in May. He had estimated 2011/12 imports at about 349,000 bpd while the latest data, made available to Reuters, suggests it would be a decline of about 14.5 percent. Overall imports by Asia's third-largest oil importer rose 4.7 percent in 2011/12, with top oil exporter Saudi Arabia continuing as the largest supplier. For a graphic on Iran's oil industry, see: link.reuters.com/qef68s Indian refiners stepped up imports mainly from Saudi Arabia and Iraq in the last fiscal year to make up for lower shipments from Iran, with supplies from the region constituting about 69 percent of overall imports compared with 64.5 percent in 2010/11. Imports from the Middle East during the year rose 12.1 percent from a year ago while those from Latin America increased by 3.7 percent. However, the weightage of Latin American oil in India's crude diet declined marginally in 2011/12 from a year ago, the data showed. The following is a table of India's crude imports from various countries since the fiscal year starting April 1, 2001. ('000 barrels per day) Region/ 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 Country -02 -03 -04 -05 -06 -07 -08 -09 -10 -11 -12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIDDLE EAST Iran 170 149 173 193 229 295 390 438 426 372 363 Iraq 76 84 78 167 225 270 286 289 300 345 483 Kuwait 240 185 218 228 211 229 206 296 237 231 355 N Zone 48 53 65 3 45 33 52 5 61 46 0* Oman 18 8 5 3 7 0 10 6 108 109 52 Qatar 11 4 14 24 9 35 50 59 109 113 130 S Arabia 268 378 472 481 508 495 541 521 546 549 651 UAE 153 181 169 129 161 176 218 278 233 295 316 Yemen 90 64 39 70 71 91 44 13 59 60 26 Syria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 0 0 L ATAM Brazil 8 56 17 6 6 8 0 0 51 56 76 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 25 18 Equador 0 0 0 3 6 0 5 0 26 8 6 Mexico 28 46 50 46 29 39 28 43 38 30 46 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Venezuela 71 35 17 0 6 47 23 152 147 207 191 ASIA Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 7 34 13 Brunei 5 0 11 16 10 13 7 17 18 19 22 China 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 Indonesia 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malaysia 36 55 68 69 70 95 86 79 53 44 47 Thailand 0 0 0 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vietnam 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 AFRICA Algeria 0 0 0 0 5 13 6 5 42 56 42 Angola 8 0 48 49 33 52 87 107 181 194 181 Cameroon 0 2 0 7 4 0 2 2 6 6 10 Chad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 Congo 0 5 0 3 0 0 0 5 29 18 11 Egypt 80 62 72 43 39 39 38 45 61 37 57 Eq. Guinea 0 3 8 33 11 8 35 6 25 30 18 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 9 13 6 8 3 0 8 3 8 3 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 0 3 Libya 22 22 34 29 18 3 41 18 19 22 3 Nigeria 235 235 222 303 272 262 199 215 270 318 283 Sudan 0 0 16 7 5 3 19 16 22 24 14 C .I.S. Azerbaijan 0 0 0 0 4 14 42 32 45 15 21 Kazakhstan 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 Russia 0 6 3 3 0 8 7 5 32 14 0 EUROPE Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 3 0 0 UK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 13 Albania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 1581 1647 1811 1925 1996 2239 2437 2666 3198 3285 3439 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Source: Government data NOTE: The total may not tally as the numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them to barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.33 barrels in a tonne divided by number of days in a financial year. *Supplies from the Neutral Zone -- whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait-- has been added to the respective countries' totals in the last fiscal year. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)