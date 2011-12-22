Dec 22 Indian refiners, excluding Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant, processed about 3.52 million bpd of crude oil in November, up 11 percent from a year ago, government data showed on Thursday. Natural gas output totalled 3.84 billion cubic metres, down from 4.28 billion cubic metres a year ago. Details of refinery throughput and crude oil output are: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- Nov. Nov. April-Nov. April-Nov. 2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 90 91 88 686 770 IOC, Barauni 519 563 549 3776 3929 IOC, Koyali 900 1149 1148 9425 8836 IOC, Haldia 610 672 610 5448 4113 IOC, Mathura 713 750 778 5202 5827 IOC, Digboi 57 41 53 401 446 IOC, Panipat 1260 1209 1006 10231 8437 IOC, Bongaigaon 183 205 179 1423 1425 BPCL, Mumbai 1026 1150 966 8773 8834 BPCL, Kochi 790 851 698 5982 5912 HPCL, Mumbai 618 636 646 5020 4079 HPCL, Visakh 778 722 674 6081 5026 CPCL, Manali 877 825 788 6503 6569 CPCL, Narimanam 65 54 61 411 417 NRL, Numaligarh 249 231 237 1926 1353 MRPL, Mangalore 1065 1057 1137 8278 8129 ONGC, Tatipaka 5 5 6 45 43 Reliance,Jamng 2556 2940 2096 23492 22502 Essar, Vadinar 1350 1268 1252 8269 9906 ____________________________________________________________ Total 13,712 14,422 12,973 11,137 10,655 ____________________________________________________________ Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Essar Oil _______________________________________________________________ CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Nov. Novt. April-Nov. April-Nov. 2011 2010 2011/12 2010/11 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual _______________________________________________________________ ONGC: Gujarat 452 461 474 3811 3839 Andhra Pradesh 19 25 23 204 201 Tamil Nadu 16 21 19 167 151 Assam 96 99 99 797 746 Mumbai High 1379 1334 1409 10954 11397 OIL: Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 308 311 301 2573 2336 Private operators 865 833 944 7020 6142 _____________________________________________________________ Total 3,134 3,084 3,269 25,526 24,812 ______________________________________________________________ Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd (Compiled by Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; editing by Jo Winterbottom)