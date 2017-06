NEW DELHI Nov 25 Indian refiners processed 2.8 percent less oil in October from a year ago, the first decline since November 2010, because of refinery maintenance shutdowns during the month, government data showed on Friday.

Refiners processed about 3.12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil last month.

Crude oil output declined an annual 0.9 percent to about 760,900 bpd in October, while gas output declined 7.4 percent to 4.03 billion cubic metres, the data showed. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)