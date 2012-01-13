LONDON Jan 13 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has bought 2 million barrels of light sweet crude oil from Nigeria for March loading via a tender, traders said on Friday.

IOC bought Bonny Light and Forcados from a major, traders said. This was not confirmed by the companies.

Price details did not emerge.

Including the latest purchase, IOC has so far bought 6 million barrels of Nigerian crude and 600,000 barrels of Libyan oil.

This week many traders voiced concerns over supplies from Nigeria as the main oil union had threatened to shut down output from Sunday if the government did not reinstate a fuel subsidy.

On Friday, unions suspended strikes and protests for the weekend while talks take place between union leaders and government over the scrapping of a popular fuel subsidy, but warned of more industrial action if there was no resolution. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)