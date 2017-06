LONDON Jan 19 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has bought at least 2 million barrels of Nigerian light sweet crude for March loading via its latest tender, traders said on Thursday.

IOC, India's largest refiner, bought EA and Qua Iboe from a major, they said. The major could not be reached.

Price details did not emerge.

So far, IOC has bought 8 million barrels of Nigerian crude and 600,000 barrels of Libyan crude via multiple tenders to buy light sweet oil for March.

Traders said it had not issued the next tender yet. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)