LONDON, April 16 Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has issued a tender to buy light sweet crude for June loading, traders said on Monday.

The grade and price offers should be submitted on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Offers remain valid until Friday, they said.

In the previous tender, IOC bought 3 million barrels of Nigerian Qua Iboe, Bonga and Forcados for June loading. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)