NEW DELHI Aug 20 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has issued a rare tender to import high sulphur crude for loading in October, a tender document showed on Monday, a purchase that may be motivated by a need to replace Iranian oil imports.

The refiner was seeking a 600,000 barrel cargo for loading in early October to India's west coast, the document showed.

Indian refiners have struggled to find insurance and shipping for Iranian oil imports since the European Union brought in sanctions banning most of the world's major insurance firms from covering Iranian oil shipments. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)